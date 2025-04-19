Broadband users to get 10 Mbps speed for Tk 500

Broadband users will now receive 10 Mbps internet speed for Tk 500, said Md Emdadul Haque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), on Saturtday.

“The new speed upgrade would take effect immediately. Customers will get 10 Mbps instead of 5 Mbps from today.”

Emdadul Haque disclosed this information during a roundtable discussion organised by the Telecom and Technology Reporters Network, Bangladesh (TRNB) at the BTRC auditorium at Agargaon.

He added that if the government provides some policy support, ISPAB plans to offer 20 Mbps internet speed for the same price in the near future.