Vance to visit India for talks on trade, economy, geopolitical ties

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will begin a four-day official visit to India on Monday to boost economic, trade, and strategic ties.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, with discussions expected to focus on finalizing a bilateral trade agreement and strengthening cooperation in defense, technology, and investment.

The visit comes amid growing global economic tensions, especially between the U.S. and China. India, seen as a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific, is pushing for more exports while managing domestic sensitivities in agriculture and dairy sectors.

Vance’s trip follows recent high-level engagements and builds on Modi’s rapport with President Donald Trump. Both nations aim to double trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Vance will be accompanied by his wife Usha, who is of Indian origin, and their children. The family is also set to visit Jaipur and Agra for cultural events.