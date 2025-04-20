Man stabbed dead in Habiganj

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some miscreants in Habiganj’s Chunarughat upazila on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1:00 PM at Dulna village of Gazipur union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hye, a resident of Jarulia village in the upazila.

According to locals, a group of people carried out an attack on Abdul Hye while he was cutting a bamboo in the area. The persons, at one stage, stabbed him with lethal weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj General Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, said Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge Nur Alam.

Police were trying to arrest the accused involved in the incident, the OC said, adding that legal action would be taken against those found involved.