Expatriates’ voting in vain without political support

Without political support, the initiatives to facilitate expatriate voting, will prove ineffective, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday.

He made this comment while inaugurating a seminar at the Nirbachan Bhaban at anout 9:30AM.

“Political support is essential to make our arrangements a success. We want to start the process in limited scale.”

CECNasir Uddin noted that expatriates have long been demanding voting rights, a view echoed by political leaders and the media. “We’ve been working on this from the beginning-conducting in-house exercises, consulting experts, and trying to determine the most suitable option to introduce.”