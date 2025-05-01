Bangladesh envoy to Grece meets West Achaia mayor, talks migrant welfare

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Greece, Nahida Rahman Shumona, was warmly received on Wednesday afternoon by the Mayor of West Achaia, Grigoris Alexopoulos, during a meeting at the City Hall aimed at strengthening ties and discussing the welfare of Bangladeshi land workers in the region.

The visit was part of the Ambassador’s tour of areas within the Municipality of West Achaia, including Lappa, a locality where hundreds of Bangladeshi migrant workers reside and contribute significantly to agricultural labor.

Mayor Alexopoulos thanked Ambassador Shumona for her visit and expressed appreciation for her interest in the welfare of the migrant community. Acknowledging the vital contribution of migrant workers to the local economy, he proposed joint initiatives aimed at improving living conditions, fostering social cohesion, and promoting the integration of migrant workers into the social and cultural life of the municipality.

Ambassador Shumona, in turn, conveyed her gratitude for the warm reception and shared that Bangladeshi land workers in Lappa had expressed satisfaction with their current working and living conditions. She also announced the upcoming establishment of an Honorary Consulate in Patras to provide better access to consular services for Bangladeshi nationals, including assistance with residence and work documentation.

“As a Municipal Authority, we recognize the contribution of land workers to our local economy. In this context, we seek your support in creating a joint framework of action that benefits both communities,” said Mayor Alexopoulos. He also presented the Ambassador with a detailed memorandum of proposed collaborative initiatives.

Ambassador Shumona invited the Mayor to attend the Independence Day celebrations of Bangladesh at the Embassy in Athens. She also expressed her admiration for the artwork created by students of primary schools in West Achaia for International Children’s Day for Stray Animals, which was displayed at City Hall.

The meeting was also attended by Anastasia Manolopoulou, Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Patras, along with several municipal officials, including Vice-Mayors Elias Caberos (Culture and Tourism), Ioannis Thanasoulias (Rural Development), Kostas Tapinos (Energy and Civil Protection), and Vasilis Karvouniaris (Education).