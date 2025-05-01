Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo meeting held in London

Bangla Mirror Desk :

The 74th general meeting of the Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo (GSPJS) was held in East London.

The 74th general meeting was held on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) evening at the Micro Business Center in East London, chaired by the organization’s president, Abul Bashar Kamali. General Secretary Shah Alam Kamali conducted the meeting.

Former Secretary Abdul Awal Kamali Sheju recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning.

After extensive discussions as part of the organization’s work plan at the meeting, a policy decision was taken to continue providing the “Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo Scholarship” as before.

In this meeting, a letter of humanitarian appeal for the treatment of a villager was presented, and it was decided that the organization would provide a grant for the treatment soon.

Some other important organizational decisions were taken in this meeting with the consent of all.

The meeting was attended by community Activists Abdur Rahim Kamali, Abdur Rahman, Engineer Shadrul Hossain, former UP Chairman Tayab Miah Kamali, Akhtar Mia Kamali, Abdus Salam Kamali, former principal of Syedpur Adarsho ​​College Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Shitu Mia Kamali, Abdul Awal Kamali, Lutfar Rahman Kamali, Shayek Kamali, Siddiq Kamali, Raihan Kamali, Jaidur Kamali, Dinar Kamali, Javed Kamali, Badrul Kamali, Shyamal Kamali and others delivered speeches. Finally, the meeting ended with dinner.