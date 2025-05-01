Alcohol use could contribute to dementia by damaging the brain

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking alcohol can increase the risk of cancer, and excessive use can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

One area of ongoing research is how alcohol can affect the brain. Published in Neurology, a recent study explored the impact of alcohol consumption on various aspects of the brain, specifically dementia-related neuropathologies.

It found that moderate, heavy, and former heavy drinking were all associated with hyaline arteriolosclerosis, a distinct thickening and narrowing of the blood vessels that can happen in older people and those with certain health conditions.

Former heavy drinking was also linked to having a lower brain mass ratio and poorer cognitive abilities compared to never drinking. While more research is needed, the results indicate the possible damaging effect of alcohol on the brain.