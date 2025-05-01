Public Meeting of Hezbut Tawheed in Kushtia Call for National Unity to Stop Muslim Persecution Worldwide

Hezbut Tawheed organized a public meeting titled “There is no
alternative to national unity to stop Muslim persecution worldwide.”
On Thursday May 1 Kushtia District Hezbut Tawheed
arranged this significant event in Kushtia.
The chief guest of the meeting was the honorable leader of Hezbut
Tawheed, Hossain Mohammad Salim.
In his address, he stated that for centuries, Muslims around the
world have been subjected to persecution, which has now reached
an alarming level. One after another, Muslim states are being
destroyed. The genocide in Gaza has moved the conscience of the
world, while the divided Muslim nation merely watched. Until the
Muslims establish national unity and stand together like a wall of
steel, as commanded by Allah, such persecution will not end.
Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said that the recent extremist
attacks there, along with the unrest in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
under the military junta, have led to a tense atmosphere in
Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. Instead of cooperation, nations are
blaming each other. At the same time, Islam and Muslims are being
targeted in media narratives, and hateful propaganda is being
circulated.
The Imam of Hezbut Tawheed emphasized, “If a war-like situation
arises here too, we may face a fate similar to that of the Muslims in
Gaza. To prevent this, we must rise above sectarianism and internal
disputes, eliminate all divisions, and build a unified national identity
based on the oneness of Allah.”
Presided over by Kushtia District President of Hezbut Tawheed,
Akkas Ali, the meeting was also attended by distinguished guests
including Central Coordinator Md. Nizam Uddin, Central Women’s
Affairs Secretary Rufaidah Panni, Khulna Division President Md.
Tanvir Ahmed, Dhaka Division President Dr. Mahbub Alam Mahfuz,
Kushtia Regional President Md. Joseb Uddin, and Khulna Regional
President Shamsuzzaman Milon, among others.
Even before the program began, a large crowd had gathered at the
venue. Thousands from nearby districts participated in the public
meeting. With powerful slogans, they expressed their determination
to end Muslim persecution and to unite for the sake of the country
and humanity.