Public Meeting of Hezbut Tawheed in Kushtia Call for National Unity to Stop Muslim Persecution Worldwide

Hezbut Tawheed organized a public meeting titled “There is no

alternative to national unity to stop Muslim persecution worldwide.”

On Thursday May 1 Kushtia District Hezbut Tawheed

arranged this significant event in Kushtia.

The chief guest of the meeting was the honorable leader of Hezbut

Tawheed, Hossain Mohammad Salim.

In his address, he stated that for centuries, Muslims around the

world have been subjected to persecution, which has now reached

an alarming level. One after another, Muslim states are being

destroyed. The genocide in Gaza has moved the conscience of the

world, while the divided Muslim nation merely watched. Until the

Muslims establish national unity and stand together like a wall of

steel, as commanded by Allah, such persecution will not end.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said that the recent extremist

attacks there, along with the unrest in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

under the military junta, have led to a tense atmosphere in

Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. Instead of cooperation, nations are

blaming each other. At the same time, Islam and Muslims are being

targeted in media narratives, and hateful propaganda is being

circulated.

The Imam of Hezbut Tawheed emphasized, “If a war-like situation

arises here too, we may face a fate similar to that of the Muslims in

Gaza. To prevent this, we must rise above sectarianism and internal

disputes, eliminate all divisions, and build a unified national identity

based on the oneness of Allah.”

Presided over by Kushtia District President of Hezbut Tawheed,

Akkas Ali, the meeting was also attended by distinguished guests

including Central Coordinator Md. Nizam Uddin, Central Women’s

Affairs Secretary Rufaidah Panni, Khulna Division President Md.

Tanvir Ahmed, Dhaka Division President Dr. Mahbub Alam Mahfuz,

Kushtia Regional President Md. Joseb Uddin, and Khulna Regional

President Shamsuzzaman Milon, among others.

Even before the program began, a large crowd had gathered at the

venue. Thousands from nearby districts participated in the public

meeting. With powerful slogans, they expressed their determination

to end Muslim persecution and to unite for the sake of the country

and humanity.