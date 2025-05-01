Nayapaltan rally begins with huge crowds

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP, carrying banners, festoons and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their different right, have gathered at Nayapaltan in the capital as the parties pre-announced rally began at 2:30PM.

The rally is organised on the occasion of May Day.

The leaders and activists from Sramik Dal’s Dhaka South and North city units, as well as those from districts adjoining Dhaka, have been arriving at the rally venue in processions since 11:30AM on Thursday.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to deliver an important speech on the current labour situation and contemporary national politics at the rally virtually as the chief guest.

Besides, the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with top national leaders and labour leaders, will speak at the workers’ rally.