Nation observes May Day, renews pledge to workers’ rights

The historic May Day is being observed today across Bangladesh and around the world, honoring the struggles and sacrifices of workers and emphasizing the importance of unity between laborers and employers. This year’s theme, “Workers and owners united; Let’s rebuild this country anew,” calls for collaborative efforts in nation-building.

Since 1886, May Day has been celebrated globally in remembrance of the Haymarket incident in Chicago, USA, where workers laid down their lives while demanding an eight-hour workday. The tragic events of May 1 and the following days, marked by bomb attacks and police brutality, sparked a global movement for labor rights.

In Bangladesh, May Day is being observed with due solemnity through discussions, rallies, and media programs highlighting the rights and dignity of working people. Similar commemorations are taking place in about 80 countries where May Day is a national holiday, while many more observe it unofficially.

The day’s international recognition has led to monumental changes for workers worldwide. One of the most significant achievements has been the establishment of the eight-hour workday, a major milestone in labor history. Over time, May Day has contributed to reducing class-based discrimination and improving the overall status of workers.

Despite ongoing challenges, the observance of May Day continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the need to uphold labor rights and social justice.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the interim government of Bangladesh has taken steps toward labor reform. A 10-member Labor Reform Commission, led by Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), was formed on November 17. After consulting with various stakeholders and institutions, the commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on April 21, outlining recommendations to safeguard workers’ rights and promote their welfare.

This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to improving labor conditions in the country in the spirit of May Day.