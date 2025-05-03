Smuggled goods seized in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods worth Tk 53.67 lakh in separate drives conducted along the Sylhet and Sunamganj borders on Friday.

Based on intelligence reports, BGB launched special operations in several border areas including Banglabazar, Sonalichela, Sangram, Pratappur, Tamabil, Kalasadek, Sonarhat, Labia, and Sreepur, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, commander of the Sylhet Battalion.

During the raids, BGB personnel confiscated various illegal items, including Indian sarees, blankets, buffaloes, Kit Kat chocolates, fuchka, liquor and horn fish.

No arrests were made as the smugglers fled the scene upon detecting the presence of BGB forces.

Nazmul Haque added that the seized items are being processed for official handover to the Customs Department.