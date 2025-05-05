Japanese investment hinges on political stability: Khosru

Japan, a key development partner of Bangladesh, has reiterated its interest in maintaining strong investment ties, but also expressed hope for the restoration of democratic governance in the country, said senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between Japanese Ambassador Saida Shinichi and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khosru said Tokyo remains committed to Bangladesh but is watching the political landscape closely ahead of the next national election.

“Japan has extensive investment plans in Bangladesh,” said Khosru. “They want a democratic environment to continue their economic engagement and ensure long-term stability for investors.”

The hour-long meeting was held at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office and was also attended by BNP leaders Shama Obaed and Khosru himself, who is a member of the party’s standing committee and foreign affairs advisor.

Khosru said the discussions covered multiple topics including bilateral trade, Japanese investment, the political situation in Bangladesh, and the health condition and return of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

He highlighted Japan’s role as a consistent and reliable partner. “Their investments are high in quality, low in cost, and beneficial in terms of trade conditions. We deeply value that relationship,” he noted.

Referring to the Japanese envoy’s remarks, Khosru said, “Japan—like others in the international community—is interested in knowing when the next election will take place. Their decisions on investment are closely tied to the formation of an elected government.”

He emphasized that previous BNP-led governments had fruitful collaborations with Japan, implementing major infrastructure and development projects with Japanese support. “We intend to build on that positive legacy if given the opportunity again,” Khosru said.

The BNP leader also mentioned that Ambassador Shinichi acknowledged Khaleda Zia’s longstanding contribution to Bangladesh’s political history, adding that her return is being followed with interest in diplomatic circles.

“Just like the people of Bangladesh, Japan is observing her situation and return with the hope that it signals a positive shift for the nation,” Khosru concluded.