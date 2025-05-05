Attack on Hasnat Abdullah sparks protest rally by NCP

The Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) staged a protest rally on Sunday night in response to an attack on Hasnat Abdullah, the party’s Chief Organizer for the Southern Region.

The incident took place earlier that evening in Gazipur.

The protest began around 10:00 PM from Banglamotor in the capital and proceeded towards the TSC area. A significant number of NCP leaders and activists participated in the march, demanding justice for the attack on their leader.

During the protest, demonstrators loudly chanted slogans including: “Hasnat, Hasnat,” “My brother is in the grave, why is the killer free?” “Ban the Awami League,” “Hasnat’s blood won’t go in vain,” “July’s blood won’t go in vain,” and “Action against the AL terrorists.”

NCP leaders at the scene called for the attackers to be brought to justice within 24 hours, urging the authorities to take immediate legal action.

Earlier the same evening, unidentified attackers reportedly targeted Hasnat Abdullah’s car in Gazipur. Details of the incident and any potential injuries are yet to be officially confirmed.