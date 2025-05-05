Local investors emerging as game changers in Bangladesh’s economic landscape

As Bangladesh’s economy evolves, a new class of local investors is stepping into the spotlight, playing a transformative role in driving growth, innovation and resilience across key sectors.

With increased focus on domestic capital, experts and entrepreneurs are calling for greater involvement of local investors in shaping a sustainable economic future, highlighting the importance of security, stability and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

In recent years, sectors such as technology, textiles, fintech and retail have seen significant expansion.

Local capital has become a crucial pillar in this growth, especially as homegrown startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to attract foreign investment due to scale or perceived risk.

In such cases, support from domestic backers is proving to be a vital lifeline.

“Local investors bring more than just money to the table,” says Arif Hossain, a startup mentor based in Dhaka.

“They understand the terrain, the people, and the potential. Their involvement can make or break emerging businesses,” he said.

While foreign investment remains an essential contributor to the economy, an overreliance on external funding can lead to delayed decisions and a shift in strategic control overseas.

In contrast, local investors offer faster, more contextual support and are naturally inclined to back ventures tailored to Bangladeshi consumers, he said.

“It’s not just about business-it’s about nation-building,” says Shahnaz Akter, an angel investor in Dhaka. “When we invest in our own people, we’re creating jobs, sparking innovation, and keeping profits and talent within the country,” Arif added.

Challenges on the Road Ahead

Despite the growing momentum, several challenges hinder the full potential of local investment.

Structured platforms for investment remain limited, regulatory processes need clarity, and investor education is still in its early stages.

Analysts argue that for local investment to thrive, collaboration between government bodies and the private sector is crucial.

Efforts to create a more transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem would help unlock a broader base of domestic capital.

Nevertheless, progress is evident. Local venture capital firms and individual angel investors are gaining ground, contributing to a quiet yet powerful shift in Bangladesh’s economic stewardship.

Investment Growth: A Rising Trend

Investment Growth in Bangladesh (2018-2024)

Data show that local investment has risen steadily over the past six years-from Tk 80 billion in 2018 to Tk 190 billion in 2024, a 137.5% increase.

This trajectory underscores a growing confidence among local investors in domestic opportunities.

Notably, the gap between foreign and local investment has narrowed.

In 2018, foreign investment exceeded local investment by 50%. By 2024, that difference had dropped to just Tk 25 billion, indicating a more balanced contribution to national development.

The sharpest acceleration came after 2020, a shift that analysts attribute to digital transformation, supportive government policies, and improved access to financial tools for local investors. This growth represents more than numbers-it signals a transfer of economic agency to domestic hands.

Sector-Wise Distribution Reflects Balanced Strategy

Sector-wise Local Investment in Bangladesh (2024)

A closer look at sectoral data for 2024 shows a strong tilt toward innovation, with traditional industries also retaining solid investor interest.

Technology (Tk 55 billion): The sector attracted the highest amount of local capital, driven by interest in fintech, mobile applications, SaaS platforms, and digital services. The government’s “Smart Bangladesh 2041” initiative appears to be fuelling this investment trend.

Textiles (Tk 40 billion): Continuing Bangladesh’s long-standing dominance in garments and textiles, local investors are focusing on modernisation, sustainability, and automation.

Retail & E-commerce (Tk 35 billion): Post-pandemic digital adoption has fuelled a boom in e-commerce, drawing substantial investment into delivery platforms, retail tech, and online marketplaces.

Agri-business (Tk 20 billion) and Healthcare (Tk 15 billion): Although smaller in volume, these sectors are attracting growing interest. With strong local relevance and direct societal impact, they represent emerging areas of promise.

This distribution highlights how local investors are not only backing cutting-edge ventures but also maintaining confidence in time-tested sectors-balancing innovation with stability.

Why Local Investment Matters

The impact of local investment goes beyond financial input. Domestic investors are better attuned to the nuances of cultural, economic, and consumer behaviour, allowing for more informed and timely decisions.

Faster Decision-Making: Free from foreign exchange constraints and international bureaucracy, local investors can act swiftly on opportunities.

Boosting Startups & Innovation: The rise of local angel investors and venture capital firms is giving Bangladeshi startups a much-needed boost, allowing them to scale while retaining more local ownership.

Strengthening the Economy: By keeping money circulating within the country, local investments support SMEs, generate employment, and promote long-term, sustainable development.

Long-Term Commitment: Domestic investors are more likely to commit to the country’s economic journey rather than pursue short-term returns.

Locally Run Businesses Fuel Employment

Across the nation, locally owned businesses are making a tangible impact by generating thousands of jobs and empowering communities.

From small family-run enterprises in rural areas to urban retail centres in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are creating employment opportunities-especially for women and youth.

These ventures are also fostering financial independence and skill development.

Data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) indicate that SMEs contribute around 25% to the national GDP and employ approximately 7.8 million people.

Government programmes offering training, microloans, and infrastructure support are further bolstering this sector.

“Locally run businesses are the backbone of our economy,” says Anisur Rahman, a business development officer in Dhaka. “They ensure money circulates within communities and open doors for people who might otherwise struggle to find work.”

Besides, sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, and IT have witnessed a surge in locally managed initiatives, bridging the urban-rural employment divide.

As Bangladesh moves towards middle-income status, the role of local businesses in driving inclusive growth is expected to become even more significant.

A Cultural and Economic Awakening

Together, the rise in local investment and business ownership points to a deeper shift in Bangladesh’s economic fabric. This is more than a financial transition-it is a cultural awakening that places confidence in homegrown talent, ideas, and enterprise.

Local investors are not merely participants in the economy-they are becoming its architects, shaping a future where growth is inclusive, innovation is indigenous, and progress is sustainable.