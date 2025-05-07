National Consensus Commission holds talks with Nagorik Oikya

The National Consensus Commission held a meeting on Wednesday with Nagorik Oikya as part of its ongoing efforts to build agreement among political parties on key national reform proposals.

The commission’s Vice-Chairman, Professor Ali Riaz, along with members Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain and Monir Haidar, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser, participated in the talks, according to an official statement.

Nagorik Oikya was represented by a six-member delegation led by its General Secretary, Shahidullah Kaiser.

Professor Riaz emphasized that while political parties may hold differing views, it is essential to find common ground on fundamental issues. “Dialogue is only the first step; consensus must be achieved through engagement with both allies and opponents to establish a national charter,” he said.

As part of commission’s initiative, recommendations from five key reform commissions; Constitutional, Public Administration, Electoral, Judiciary and Anti-Corruption, were compiled and sent to 39 political parties in spreadsheet format for feedback. To date, 35 parties have submitted their responses.

The National Consensus Commission began formal discussions on March 20 and has since completed initial round of meetings with 25 parties, including Nagorik Oikya.