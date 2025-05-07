Zubaida getting back govt job

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, who returned to the country after 17 years, is going to get back her previous government job.

Health Ministry’s joint secretary AKM Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter to media on Wednesday.

The ministry will issue a notice in this regard within two or three days after completing some process, Fazlul Haque said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zubaida Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London with her mother-in-law BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Zubaida joined the government service as a doctor in 1995. However, in 2008, she went to London on educational leave. Later, in 2013, when she came back, she did not join her workplace and se was terminated as per the Bangladesh Service Rules.

Dr Zubaida graduated with an MBBS from Dhaka Medical College and later earned an MSc in Medicine from Imperial College London. She joined the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Health Cadre in 1995 after securing the top position in the medical service exam.

She was dismissed by the Ministry of Health following her extended study leave and failure to return.