Tarique Rahman expresses gratitude for warm welcome given to Khaleda Zia

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday extended heartfelt appreciation to the thousands of supporters and citizens who turned out to welcome his mother and party Chairperson, Khaleda Zia, upon her return from London after four months of medical treatment.

In a statement issued by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP conveyed Tarique Rahman’s thanks to the masses and party activists who lined the streets from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Khaleda’s Gulshan residence on Tuesday, turning her return into a celebratory homecoming.

“On behalf of the BNP Acting Chairman, we express deep gratitude to our leaders, activists, and the general public for their overwhelming show of love and respect,” the statement read.

The party also acknowledged the cooperation of the Armed Forces, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Aviation Security, who were commended for maintaining order and ensuring Khaleda Zia’s safe passage through the crowd.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed that Khaleda Zia had returned in a stable condition, both physically and mentally, following advanced medical care in the United Kingdom.

Khaleda, a three-time former Prime Minister, arrived in Dhaka at 10:42 AM aboard a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar. She was accompanied by her daughters-in-law, including Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of Tarique Rahman.

From early morning, thousands of BNP supporters had gathered along the route, waving party flags, carrying placards and portraits of Khaleda and Tarique Rahman, and holding flowers. As her motorcade passed, crowds chanted slogans, waved flags, and showered her vehicle with petals in a disciplined and emotional display of support.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd, ensure smooth movement of the motorcade, and maintain public safety during the high-profile return.