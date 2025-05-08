Chief of Air Staff leaves for Italy

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan left Dhaka for Italy Wednesday on an official visit.

The Air Chief will visit Italy from May 8 to 14, ISPR said in a media release on Wednesday evening.

During the visit, he will attend the AeroSpace Power Conference (ASPC) 2025 on 08–09 May 2025 at the invitation of Lieutenant General Luca GORETTI, Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force.

Air chiefs, military and civil high officials of different countries will attend this occasion. Besides, the Chief of Air Staff will visit Leonardo Facilities at the invitation of the Italian military equipment manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A.

It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relationship and enhancing the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors between Bangladesh and Italy.

The Chief of Air Staff will return to Bangladesh on 16 May 2025 after the completion of this official visit.