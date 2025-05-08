One to die, 4 get life term in Sylhet murder case

A Sylhet court sentenced a man to death and four others to life term imprisonment on Wednesday over a murder case in Gopalganj upazila of the district in 2021.

Sylhet Additional Sessions Judge Mahmudul Hasan pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict was Wahidur Rahman Sunny, a resident of Hajipur village under Golapganj upazila of the district.

Those who got life imprisonment were Sarwar Hossain, from Kusumbagh village, Shakil Ahmed, Fahim Islam and Raihan Ahmed all residents of Bahara village under Bishwanath Police Station.

Additionally, each of the life-term convicts was fined Tk 20,000. In default of payment, they will serve an additional three years in jail.

According to prosecution, the convicts stabbed businessman Ehteshamul Haque Shahin repeatedly and fled around 1.30 am on March 21, 2021.

Injured Ehteshamul was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Later, Iftekharul Haque Sabuj, younger brother of the deceased, filed a case with Golapganj Model Police Station as a plaintiff on March 23.

Subsequently, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) arrested four suspects on May 2 of that year.