Ilias Kanchan’s Janata Party backs student demand to ban AL, calls rally in Dhaka

Ilias Kanchan, the chairman of the newly formed Janata Party of Bangladesh, has declared full support for the student-led movement demanding a political ban on the Awami League (AL).

In a video message from London on Friday morning, Kanchan said, “We wholeheartedly embrace the spirit of ’24’ and will never tolerate any fascist regime. I assure you, when I return to the country, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the students in their fight.” He is currently in London for family reasons.

He also stated that the party’s executive chairman Golam Sarwar Millon, general secretary Shawkat Mahmood, and other leaders are actively involved in supporting the students’ cause.

On Wednesday night, students led by the National Citizens Party (NCP) gathered in front of the chief adviser’s residence demanding a ban on AL. The demonstration, spearheaded by Hasnat Abdullah, began around 10pm.

Following up on the momentum, the Janata Party on Friday morning called for a large rally after Jummah prayers in Dhaka, reiterating the demand to politically ban AL. The gathering is scheduled near the fountain east of the chief adviser’s residence and in front of Hotel Intercontinental.