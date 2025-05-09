Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League to be banned: Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Adviser to Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, has announced that Awami League’s affiliated organizations; Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, are set to be banned.

He made the announcement in a Facebook post at 10:44 PM on Thursday.

The adviser’s post came amid a protest staged by leaders and activists of National Citizen Party (NCP), led by Hasnat Abdullah, in front of Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna, demanding a ban on Awami League.

In his Facebook post, Asif Mahmud wrote, “Awami League’s associate organizations; Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, are going to be banned. The process began about a week ago, all formalities have been completed and it is now at final stage.”

He further stated, “Ensuring the banning and political eradication of genocidal Awami League and its associate organizations is the commitment of July uprising.”