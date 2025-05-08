Sylhet tea workers to return work Friday

The local administration promised to pay one week’s salary arrears and ration to tea workers in various gardens in Sylhet to return to work.

The workers have agreed to reopen the tea gardens and return to work from next Friday.

Sylhet Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khoshnur Rubaiyat confirmed the matter.

He said that Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Sheikh Md. Sarwar Hossain talked to the tea garden workers on Wednesday and he was informed about their demands.

After the talk, it has been decided to give them one week’s salary.

The tea company and Bangladesh Tea Board are paying Taka 10 lakh and the rest will be arranged by the district administrator.

Welcoming the decision, tea worker leader Sohag Chhatri said, “A solution has been reached for now. The authorities will pay the tea workers one week’s salary tomorrow, Thursday. The tea gardens will be opened from Friday. The next salary has been assured to be paid quickly by selling the leaves that will be picked. Everyone has accepted and agreed to return to work.”

Earlier, tea workers from Burjan, Charagang, and Kalagul gardens in Sylhet blocked the Amberkhana-Airport road with 11 demands.