Gold prices slightly decreased

The price of gold has been reduced in the domestic market. The price of the highest quality gold of 22-carat has been lowered by Tk 1050per bhori, bringing the new price to Tk 1,70,761.

Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) informed this through a notification which stated that the price of pure gold (acid gold) has decreased in the local market. As a result, the new price of gold has been determined considering the overall situation.

The new prices of 21-carat gold per bhori is at Tk1,63004, 18-carat gold per bhori at Tk1 39711 and the price of traditional gold per bhori at Tk115532.

Although the price of gold has increased, the price of silver has remained unchanged.