Parliament South Plaza hosts Harun-Al-Rashid’s Janaza

The funeral prayer (janaza) of former state minister and BNP Vice Chairman Harun-Al-Rashid was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday in the presence of political leaders, lawmakers and family members.

The janaza was led by the Pesh Imam of the Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat, Qari Md Abu Raihan.

Before the prayer, a brief biography of the late leader was presented by MP Md Khaled Hossain Mahbub of Brahmanbaria-3.

Speaking at the programme, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram described Harun-Al-Rashid as a distinguished parliamentarian who had been elected to parliament five times. He said the late leader was known for his sincerity, dedication to ordinary people and contributions to national politics.

The Speaker also said Harun-Al-Rashid had been a trusted associate of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, adding that the country had lost a committed nationalist political figure.

Among others, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Chief Whip and other parliamentary leaders, cabinet members, MPs, officials of the Parliament Secretariat, political figures from Brahmanbaria and media representatives attended the janaza.

Harun-Al-Rashid passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.