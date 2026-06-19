National Press Club hosts fruit festival

The National Press Club premises in Dhaka turned into a festive mood on Friday with a vibrant display of seasonal local fruit and patriotic songs.

The day-long fruit festival featured an exhibition of 42 varieties of fruits and fruit juice tasting sessions.

The event began with the performance of the NPC theme song, “Press Club Aamader Second Home”. Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon formally inaugurated the programme.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz. General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan delivered the welcome speech, while Qader Gani Chowdhury, a member of the club’s management committee and convener of the Special Events and Hospitality Sub-Committee, hosted the program.

Musical performances were presented by Tamanna Haque, Shahriar Rafat, Mini Alauddin, and Babu. From morning until the afternoon, the club members and their family members enjoyed the fruit festival and cultural performances.

Management committee members Kazi Rawnak Hossain, Bakhtiar Rana, Syed Abdal Ahmad, AKM Mohsin, Masumur Rahman Khalili, Shahnaz Begum Poly, Mohammad Momin Hossain, Bachhir Jamal, Rashidul Haque, and other senior members of the club along with their families attended the event.