50 Customers to Win Every Week with bKash

Fifty customers can win TVs, smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds each week by making the highest number of payments through bKash. Under the ‘Payment Champion’ campaign till July 18, 2026, users can win these exciting prizes on bKash payments at merchant points across the country.

To qualify for the campaign, customers need to make at least seven transactions between Sunday to Saturday, with a minimum payment of BDT 200 per transaction. A customer will be considered for the prize only once during the campaign.

Every week, the top five customers with the highest number of payments will get a 55-inch Samsung LED TV. The next 10 customers will win smartphones, followed by 10 customers who will receive smartwatches while the rest 25 top customers will be awarded earbuds. Details of the campaign are available in this link- https://offer-finder.com/campaign/exciting-prize-on-most-number-of-payment.

In addition, customers can enjoy discounts of up to BDT 200 by making payments through bKash at selected merchants using the promo code ‘HAMZA’.

It is mentionable that bKash continues to work towards strengthening Bangladesh’s digital payment ecosystem by leveraging technological innovation. From small neighborhood grocery stores to renowned brand shops, the availability of bKash QR payments at nearly one million merchants across the country has made digital payments more accessible than ever. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of shopping through ‘Pay Later’, a special collateral-free credit facility, even when they do not have sufficient balance in their accounts. Besides, customers can make payment through Visa card, already saved in the bKash app. Moreover, bKash users can add money from highest numbers of banks directly to their bKash accounts.