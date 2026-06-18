The book ‘A Man of Action’ by Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury, a well-known figure in the British community and media, has been launched.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, June 16: The book ‘A Man of Action’, written on the life and work of Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, a well-known figure in the British-Bangladeshi community and media, was launched at the London Enterprise Academy Hall in London. The presence of prominent figures from the community at the event was truly commendable.

The contribution of British-Bangladeshis in Britain is immense. Establishing themselves abroad as an immigrant community is not an easy task. However, the numerous achievements and success stories of this community are often buried in silence. Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury is a person who, in addition to recording the important moments of his life, has been working tirelessly in community, education, social welfare, humanitarian and philanthropic activities. The book has been published with the expectation that every chapter of his life will be a source of inspiration for the new generation.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Imam Azizur Rahman Khan of Bristol Jame Mosque, jointly hosted by Channel S Television’s Head of Program Farhan Masud Khan and media personality Misbah Jamal.

At the beginning of the program, Tahmid Chowdhury, the author of the book and son of Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury, gave a brief speech about the book. He said that while writing his father’s biography, he came to know about many unknown chapters of his life, which deeply inspired him. He mentioned that the book contains important chapters of his father Ahmed Us Samad’s life, starting from his childhood to his country and expatriate life. Every page contains stories of dreams, hopes and genuine love for the country and people.

The editor of the book, Touhid Shakeel, writer and researcher Faruk Ahmed, and prominent journalist Nazrul Islam Bashon, founder secretary of the London Bangla Press Club, spoke about the book and Ahmed Us Samad’s life and philosophy.

Dr. Zaki Rizwana Anwar presented a detailed review of the book. She said, Ahmed Us Samad is not just a successful businessman; he is a media person in every sense. Both his passion and profession revolve around the media. His contribution to community, media and social development will be remembered for a long time.

The book was officially unveiled at the event. Baroness Pola Manzila Uddin presided over the event. Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets Council Lutfur Rahman was present as the chief guest. Former MP of the British government Keith Best, Professor Shahagir Bokth Faruk, founder of Bangladesh Female Academy Jamil Chowdhury and President of London Bangla Press Club Barrister Tarek Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Also present at the event were prominent business entrepreneur and writer Muquim Ahmed, former BBCCI president Saidur Rahman Ranu JP, Bashir Ahmed BEM, Channel S founder Mahee Ferdous Jalil, Bangladesh Caterers Association president Oli Khan MBE, Global Jalalabad Association president Muhibur Rahman Muhib, Bangladesh Association Bristol, Bath and West president Ainul Islam, Tower Hamlets Council strategic advisor Mohammad Zubair, Greater Sylhet Council president Saleh Ahmed, Dr. Alauddin Ahmed, former mayor councilor Atiqul Haque, former BCA president Bajloor Rashid MBE, Jonomot editor-in-chief Syed Nahas Pasha, former presidents of London Bangla Press Club Belal Ahmed and Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, cardiologist Dr. Manzoor Shawkat, Queen Mary University Dr. Hasan Shaheed, General Secretary of London Bangla Press Club Akram Hussain, Treasurer Abdul Hannan and Dr. ASM Ashraf Mahmud of the University of the West of Scotland and other prominent figures of the community.

In his speech, Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury said, “I have always tried to work for the community, country and people in my life. Starting from the Bristol Bangladesh Center to the construction of Shahjalal Mosque, I have received the support of my family and the love of the community. And so I want to continue working until my last breath.”

He also said, “A valuable time of my life was spent in Bristol. I have rushed to any need of the country and tried to give my best.” At this time, he also remembered the contribution of his elder brother, the late Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, a former member of parliament in the Bangladesh government, and expressed his gratitude to all the guests present.

In his speech as the chief guest, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets Council, Lutfur Rahman said, “The contribution he has made to the economy, community development and media over the past 54 years cannot be overstated. I wish him good health, long life and continued success.”

In his speech, former British government MP Keith Best recalled his visit to Bangladesh with Ahmed Us Samad and highly praised the book ‘A Man of Action’. He said, “This book beautifully portrays the friendly relations between Bangladesh and the UK.” He thanked the author and editor of the book for this.

In her speech as the chair, Baroness Pola Manzila Uddin said, “The contribution of Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury to the British-Bangladeshi community over the past 50 years is undeniable. I believe that the legacy he left behind will be a guiding light for future generations.”

The event was a unique gathering of the history, contributions and inspiration of the British-Bangladeshi community for future generations, where Ahmed Us Samad’s long and distinguished career was honored and recognized.

The members of the Publication Sub-Committee were under special supervision: former president of the London Bangla Press Club Muhammad Zubair, founder of Sunrise Spectrum Bangla Radio and TV Misbah Jamal, current president of the London Bangla Press Club Barrister Tarek Chowdhury, book editor and TV personality Touhid Shakil, general secretary of the Press Club Akramul Hossain, researcher Faruk Ahmed, founder of LB24 TV Shah Yusuf, senior journalist Abdul Munim Zahedi Karl, community personality Mohammad Ahid Uddin, Darpan editor Rahmat Ali, Anupam News24 editor Muhib Uddin Chowdhury, Channel S senior news presenter editor Rupi Amin, Notun Din online editor Polly Rahman, poet Hafsa Islam, social activist M Alauddin, Channel S chief reporter Rezaul Karim Mridha, career advisor of London Enterprise Academy Muhi Miqdad

Bengali The list of invited guests from the community included freedom fighters and journalists Abu Musa Hasan, Nilufar Hasan, renowned TV presenter Urmi Mazhar, playwright Dilu Naser, Barrister Nazir Ahmed, Barrister Masud Chowdhury, former professor and principal of Sylhet MC College Sudhangshu Shekhar Talukder, former mayor and councilor Parvez Ahmed, founder of Manab TV Saeed Chowdhury, General Secretary of Friends of National Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet Mansur Ahmed Khan, Vice Chairman Manik Mia, donor member Abdul Muhith Chowdhury, Ali Sadek Shipu, Wajid Hasan Selim BEM, Matiur Rahman Khokon, Muhammad Waris Ali, Mohammad Abul Leis, Imani Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Abdul Muhith Chowdhury, Professor Misbah Kamal, Ashraf Chowdhury Jahan Mia, Dr. Farzana Malik, Mrs. Fatema Chowdhury, Rowshan Chowdhury, Tahmina Mannan, Dani Chowdhury, Adil Chowdhury, Dr. MA Lace, Miru Tanvir, Muhib Rahman, Mrs. Kamila Rahman, Angur Ali, Dilwar Hossain, Muhib Uddin Chowdhury, former councilor Matinuzzaman, Kayes Chowdhury, Helal Uddin, Tofail Ahmed, Salma Ahmed, Nahida Misbah, Mita, Sayeed Tuhin Chowdhury, Mahidur Rahman, Dr. Jamal Uddin, Barrister Islam Uddin, Shahed Rahman, A Aziz Kabir Khalku, Uday Shankar Durjoy, Kajal Rashid, Saidul Khaled, Shafiq Islam, Councilor Syed Bashar, AK Azad Choton, Nazim Ahmed, Councilor Farooq, Shahed Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed, Abdul Wadud Deepak, Bablul Haque, Delwar Hossain Khan, Farooq Ahmed Roni, Sufian, Abu Ahmed, Dr. Adnan Pabel, Ahmed, Nazmul Hossain, poet Ataur Rahman Milad, Noman Ahmed, Moinur Rahman Babul, Mashahid Khan, Abu Taher MBE, Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, Councillor Saeeda Chowdhury Lovely, Qays Chowdhury, former mayor of Warding Council Councillor Hena Ferdousi Chowdhury, Millat Chowdhury, former mayor of Croydon Council Councillor Sherwan Chowdhury, Councillor Abdal Ullah, Kam Ali, A Ahad, Sabbir Ahmed, BCA Nasir Uddin, Hafiz M A Mukit, Sabbir Karim, Lutfur Rahman Sayed, members of the London Bangla Press Club and TV presenters were among them Ahad Chowdhury Babu, A S M Masum, Bobby Roy, Sristi Roy, Laila Doreen, Selina Chowdhury, Mita, Momtaz, Sabiha (camera person) Presenter Tamanna Mia Kishore Munia, Jasmine, Farida, Yasmin, Sajna, Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Ekhlasur Rahman Pakku, Alaur Rahman Khan Shahin, Faisal Mahmud, Shawkat Mahmud Tipu, Shahnaz Sultana, Kamrul Hasan, Milton Rahman, M Selim Saleh Ahmed, Shamsul Talukder, Mahbub Khansur, Hafizur Palak Rahman, MA Qayyum, Mohammad Abdul Qayyum, Arif Mahfuz, Shoaib Kabir, Zakir Kayes, Kamrul I Russell, Fazlu Mia, Masudur Rahman, Enam Chowdhury, Mujahidul Karim, Smriti Azad, Dhananjay Pal.