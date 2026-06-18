UK envoy calls on PM, expresses interest in investment in aviation sector

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and expressed interest in investment in Bangladesh’s aviation sector once the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is launched.

“The British high commissioner expressed interest in investment in the aviation sector after the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is launched,” said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin.

He said the British high commissioner met the Prime Minister at his office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

During the meeting, Shadhin said, the British envoy expressed the hope that the existing relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) would further strengthen under the current government.

At the meeting, the British side proposed cooperation in the fields of technical education and vocational training in Bangladesh.

The issued discussed in the meeting included increasing bilateral trade between the two countries as well as expanding British investment in Bangladesh, which would create new employment opportunities in the country.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.