Youth released after questioning over bottle-throwing at Mahfuz Alam

The student, accused of throwing a plastic water bottle at the Information and Broadcasting Adviser of interim government, Mahfuz Alam, has been released into the custody of his family following questioning by Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed that the student was questioned at DB office and later handed over to his guardians on Friday afternoon.

“A suspect was brought in for questioning in connection with the incident. After preliminary interrogation, he was released to his family,” said DC Talebur.

The student, identified as Mohammad Hossain, is a first-year economics student at Jagannath University (JnU). Following his release, a photo of Hossain with Adviser Mahfuz Alam and his family members surfaced on social media. The image was shared from Mahfuz Alam’s official Facebook account with a caption noting the student’s release after preliminary interrogation.

According to the Facebook post, Adviser Mahfuz Alam met with the student and his family at the DB office and invited the student to visit his home after the protest ends. The adviser also stated that he had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the student’s release under parental custody.

The post further added that a “clear government roadmap” would be released within hours to resolve the ongoing issues at Jagannath University, particularly the student housing crisis, which has been a central demand in the recent demonstrations.

Earlier in the day, protesters had issued a stern warning demanding the immediate release of the accused student. They threatened to surround the DB office if any punitive action was taken without a proper investigation.