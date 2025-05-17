AL’s socially acceptable members can join BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that people who were supporters of the Awami League but did not obstruct BNP’s activities and who are socially acceptable will be welcomed in BNP.

He made this comment at a programme organised by the Chittagong Divisional BNP on Saturday.

“After a long time, we have an opportunity to recruit members like this and have to utilize it. It’s a pride to join the country’s largest party BNP. For this, each unit of the party will recruit members in the presence of everyone by organizing a program. These should be publicised in the mainstream media, also on Facebook.”