Former Awami League lawmaker from Barishal-5 constituency Jebunnesa Afroz has been arrested.

The arrest was made early Saturday, DB’s joint commissioner Mohammad Nasirul Islam confirmed.

He added, Jebunnesa was arrested from his residence in the capital and is now under DB custody.

She is wife of late Barishal City Corporation mayor Shawkat Hossain Hiron.

Jebunnesa has been made accused in several cases filed in Barishal after August 5 last year.