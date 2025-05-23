Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $25.64 billion

Bangladesh Bank has reported that the country’s foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $25.64 billion.

However, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) methodology, the reserves are calculated at a lower figure of $20.27 billion.

The clarification came through a press release issued by the central bank on Thursday, highlighting the difference in calculation methods between the standard figure and the IMF-prescribed format.