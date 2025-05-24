Shabnam Mushtari, Anwarul Haque getting ‘Nazrul Award’

For their outstanding contributions to preserving and promoting the works of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Nazrul researcher Anwarul Haque and Nazrul Sangeet singer Shabnam Mushtari are getting Nazrul Award-2025.

A press release in this regard on Saturday (May 24) confirmed this.

Bangladesh Academy has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Sunday (May 25).

The award will be conferred on that day.

The Bangla Academy launched the award in 2022. The award is worth Tk 1 lakh each, alongwith a commemorative plaque and a citation.