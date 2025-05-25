Totini in a new romantic drama

Actor Tanjim Saiyara Totini has caught the attention of the audience by acting in several romantic dramas. Now she is seen acting in another love story. The drama titled “Priyo Priyoshini” has been written and directed by Mahmud Mahin.

Farhan Ahmed Jovan plays opposite Totini in the project. The drama has recently been released on the YouTube channel of the production company CMV.

Earlier, the Jovan-Totitni duo has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by acting in several dramas, including “Reshmi Churi”, “Bolte Chai”, “Suhasini”, “Rong Radhiya”, “Ektai Tumi”, “Mon Pinjira”, “Bhalobasar Prothom Kodom Phul”, “Sui”, “Bhoboghurye Bhalobasha”, “Ami Shudhu Cheychi Tomayi”, “Kichhu Kotha Baki”, “Cholte Cholte”, “Brushite Dekha”, “Bhitore Bahire” and many more.

That’s why the maker said that this duo is presenting a new story of love to fulfill the audience’s expectations.

According to Totini, acting in this romantic drama is given priority to the audience’s love. I have worked on several love stories before. The actor also believes that “Priyo Priyoshini” is somewhat different from those stories, which will leave an impression on the audience.