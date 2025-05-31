Fuel prices drop again, except for kerosene

The government has announced another round of fuel price adjustments, reducing the prices of diesel, petrol, and octane while increasing the price of kerosene.

The new rates, effective from June 1, were published in a notification by the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources on Saturday.

According to the latest pricing: diesel has been reduced by Tk 2, now set at Tk 102 per litre (previously Tk 104); petrol has been reduced by Tk 3, now set at Tk 118 per litre (previously Tk 121); octane has also dropped by Tk 3, now priced at Tk 122 per litre (previously Tk 125). In contrast, kerosene has seen a Tk 10 increase, rising from Tk 104 to Tk 114 per litre.

Earlier in May, diesel and kerosene prices were reduced slightly by Tk 1, while octane and petrol each saw a Tk 1 cut. No price adjustments were made in March and April. In February, prices for all major fuels were raised by Tk 1 per litre.

Since March 2024, the government has implemented an automatic pricing mechanism for fuel, aligning local prices with the international market. As part of this system, fuel prices are reviewed and revised monthly.