Hasina’s trial may broadcast from tribunal Sunday

The prosecution is set to formally file charges against former ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (June 1) at the International Crimes Tribunal over allegations of crimes against humanity related to July Mass Uprising.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim has said that the trial proceedings may be broadcast live on BTV Sunday, subject to the tribunal’s permission.

“Formal charges against Sheikh Hasina will be filed with the tribunal tomorrow. We hope to get permission to broadcast the court proceedings live on BTV,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed that the prosecution would submit formal charges against Sheikh Hasina in connection with crimes against humanity during the July-August genocide.

On May 12, investigators submitted their report naming Sheikh Hasina as the mastermind behind the July genocide.

On February 18, the International Crimes Tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mozumder, ordered that the investigation be completed by April 20. The tribunal issued this directive following a prosecution application. Additional Chief Prosecutor Mizanul Islam represented the prosecution during hearings.

Last year, on December 17, the tribunal directed that investigations into two cases against Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, and 44 others will be completed within two months.

The tribunal is conducting proceedings against Sheikh Hasina and other accused for ordering and planning shootings and killings of unarmed students and civilians during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The ruling Awami League government’s crackdown on the movement resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,500 individuals of the country.

The movement culminated on August 5 with the end of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Subsequently, an interim-government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus took charge and decided to prosecute the July-August genocide.