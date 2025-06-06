Eid-ul-Azha teaches peace, sacrifice and equality: CA Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus extended warm greetings to Bangladeshis at home and abroad, as well as to the global Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message issued Friday, Dr. Yunus said, “I convey my heartfelt greetings and Eid Mubarak to all Muslims in Bangladesh and around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the most significant religious festivals of Islam.”

He highlighted the deep spiritual meaning of the festival, recalling the example of unwavering faith and sacrifice set by the Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS) in obedience to Allah’s command. “The example of surrender and sacrifice before Allah remains a timeless lesson for humanity,” he added.

Dr. Yunus emphasised that Eid-ul-Azha teaches values of peace, sacrifice, and equality. “Muslims share the meat of sacrificial animals with the poor, relatives, and the underprivileged, fostering bonds of brotherhood and compassion,” he said. “Let the spirit of sacrifice, self-purification, harmony, and unity spread across our personal, family, social, and national lives.”

Calling for collective efforts to build a better future, Dr. Yunus urged, “Let us embrace the lessons of sacrifice this Eid and strive to create a just, prosperous, and peaceful Bangladesh in the spirit of the July People’s Uprising.”

“On this blessed day, I pray to Almighty Allah for the continued progress and prosperity of Bangladesh. May Allah guide and bless us all. Ameen,” the Chief Adviser concluded.