Young guns shine as Argentina beat Chile

Argentina’s next generation rose to the occasion as coach Lionel Scaloni’s youthful squad secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chile, officially booking their place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

With the pressure off, Scaloni used the match as a testing ground for emerging talents and they delivered.

Having already qualified for the World Cup, Argentina approached their match against Chile with experimentation in mind.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, who guided Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, fielded a lineup packed with young talents, opting to rest veterans like Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez at the start.

And the gamble paid off.

In a match defined by energy and promise, the only goal came early. In the 16th minute, Thiago Almada made a brilliant run from his own half and slipped a perfect through pass to in-form striker Julián Álvarez, who calmly slotted the ball home from inside the box. That strike proved decisive.

Nico Paz, Franco Mastantuono and Almada all impressed, justifying Scaloni’s faith in the new generation.

The coach later introduced 17-year-old debutant Franco, highlighting his continued commitment to developing young players.

Lionel Messi entered as a substitute in the second half, playing 33 minutes.

While he couldn’t find the net, he showed flashes of his brilliance, including two attempts on goal. Giuliano Simeone also came close to scoring late in the match but failed to convert a counter-attack opportunity.

With this result, Argentina tops the table with 34 points from 15 matches — 11 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses. For Chile, the defeat is a major blow to their fading World Cup hopes.

Coach Scaloni had hinted before the game that a few young players would get their chance, and he followed through; not only giving them minutes but making them central to the team’s strategy. The experiment has not only secured a win but also offered a glimpse into Argentina’s bright future.