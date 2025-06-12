Labour adviser meets Asia-Pacific ministers at ILO conference

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hossain met with labour ministers from Asia-Pacific Group (ASPAG) countries during the 113th International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at Geneva in Switzerland.

Key topics discussed included sustainable development, workers’ rights, protection of migrant workers and the impact of climate change.

Thanking ILO and ASPAG coordinator Japan, the Adviser said the Asia-Pacific region contributes 60% to the global labour market and 40% to global GDP. However, it still faces significant challenges, such as informal employment, lack of social protection, and climate crises. He emphasized the need for collective action.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s progress, he added that under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been working on amending the Labour Act 2006, easing trade union registration, and improving working conditions. He also noted that skill development and employment generation for youth remain a top priority.

The meeting also referenced Bangladesh’s new role as ASPAG’s coordinator. Seeking support from all member countries, the adviser said Bangladesh is committed to building a fair and inclusive labour market.

Present at the meeting were ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo, representatives from 14 ASPAG countries, Labour Secretary A H M Shafiquzzaman, BEPZA Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman (NDC, PSC), and Additional Inspector General of Police (Industrial Police) Gazi Jasim Uddin.