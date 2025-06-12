UK envoy Sarah Cooke happy with Yunus’ visit to Britain

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, currently in London, on Thursday said she was pleased with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ visit to the UK.

“Fantastic to welcome Hon. Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus to the UK this week,” she wrote from her verified X handle.

The High Commissioner said his (Prof Yunus) wide ranging programme of meetings underscore their “shared commitment to democracy, trade and investment, climate action, regional security and support to the Rohingya.”

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus arrived here on Tuesday, beginning his four-day official visit to renew their bilateral ties with the United Kingdom, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

“This is a very important visit,” said acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that the relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse.

He emphasised that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.