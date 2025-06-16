Benefits reform must be pushed through, says PM Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at potential rebels in the Labour Party over his plans to cut the benefits bill, insisting “we have got to get the reforms through.”

MPs will vote in the coming weeks on a package of measures aiming to cut the benefits bill by £5bn by 2030 – including making it harder for disabled people with less severe conditions to claim Personal Independence Payment (Pip) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Dozens of Labour MPs have expressed concerns about the plans to cut Pip payments and the sickness-related element of Universal Credit.

But the prime minister said: “We have got to get the reforms through, and I have been clear about that from start to finish.”

Speaking to broadcasters he said: “The system is not working. It’s not working for those that need support, it’s not working for taxpayers.

“Everybody agrees it needs reform, we have got to reform it and that is what we intend to do.”

Under the proposals, the current work capability assessment that determines who is eligible for incapacity benefits will be scrapped in 2028.

Instead, people applying for health-related financial support and disability benefits will only face one assessment, based on the current Pip system.

At the same time eligibility for Pip will be tightened, requiring claimants to prove they need a higher degree of assistance with tasks such as preparing and eating food, communicating, washing and getting dressed.

Pip is paid to people in England and Wales who have difficulty completing everyday tasks or getting around as a result of a long-term physical or mental health condition.

The government wants more frequent reassessments for many people claiming Pip, with more face-to-face assessments.

But those with the most severe, long-term conditions will no longer face any reassessments, under the proposed reforms.

Up to 1.3 million people across England and Wales could lose at least some support under the changes, the government has suggested.

Many Labour MPs said they were prepared to vote against the government’s welfare reform bill, which contains the planned changes.

Last week, ministers sought to reassure Labour MPs by introducing a 13-week transition period for those whose benefits are being withdrawn.

Carer’s allowance will continue to be paid during the 13-week transition, but will be ended when Pip is taken away.

Over the weekend, one Labour MP dismissed the concession to avert a rebellion as “not very much really”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday, Dr Simon Opher said the “slight delay” in ending the payments “doesn’t change the basic fact” the government are planning to cut disability payments.

The welfare package as a whole could push an extra 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, into relative poverty, according to the government’s impact assessment.

Asked if there could be further concessions, Sir Keir said he was determined to press ahead with the changes.

“The principles remain the same, those who can work should work,” Sir Keir said.

“Those who need support in to work should have that support in to work which I don’t think they are getting at the moment.

“Those who are never going to be able to work should be properly supported and protected. And that includes not being reassessed and reassessed.

“So they are the principles, we need to do reform and we will be getting on with that reform when the bill comes.”

Conservative shadow minister Alan Mak said Labour had been forced to make “rushed cuts that hurt the most vulnerable and sickest” because “the economy is generally in a mess”.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Politics Live, Mak said: “We need a wholescale thoughtful reform of the whole welfare system to help those people that need help, but make sure the people that can work should work.”

Before leaving office, the Conservatives pledged almost £730m to expand NHS mental health treatment. Under Rishi Sunak, the party made tackling what was called “sick note culture” a key theme of his premiership.

Lib Dem spokesperson Calum Miller told the same programme his party would not restrict Pip – instead looking at reforming the “wider system” to make savings.

“That would be a more effective way to reduce the bill rather than these punitive cuts to those who just need the support in order to get through their daily lives,” Miller said.