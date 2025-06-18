212 fresh dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 212 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till this morning (18 June), raising the number of confirmed cases to 6,678 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 197 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

Currently, 761 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The number of deaths remained at 30, with no new fatalities reported during this period.

Barishal Division (out of city corporation) again reported the highest number of new infections, with 110 fresh cases.

The latest data shows that Chattogram Division (out of city corporation) recorded 16 cases, Dhaka Division (out of city corporation) reported 23, while 33 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation and 17 in Dhaka North City Corporation.

Besides, Mymensingh Division (outside city corporations) logged one new case; Khulna Division (outside city corporations) recorded 12 fresh cases.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.