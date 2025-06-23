Tourists’ vessels banned in Tanguar haor

The local administration has clamped a restriction for the tourists vesselsin Sunamganj’sTanguar haor to protect the natural environment and biodiversity.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim issued the order on Sunday (June 22) night.

In order to protect the biodiversity of Tanguar Haor and prevent damage to the environment, the movement of tourist houseboats in the Watch Tower and surrounding areas of Tanguar Haor has been suspended till further notice, it said.

The notice also warned to take legal action against those who will break this directive.

Environmentalists and local conscious circles welcomed the decision.

Earlier on Saturday, the DC issued 13 directives for the tourists.