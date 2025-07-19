Woman, daughter drown in Sunamganj canal

An woman and her daughter drowned after falling into a canal while begging at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday.

The incident occurred around11 AM when locals discovered two bodies floating in the canal at Galaikhali village in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Bilkis Akter, 28, a visually impaired woman abandoned by her husband and her two-year-old daughter Bithi Akter, both from Gilachokha village at Kalmakanda upazila in Netrokona district.

According to locals, Bilkis came to Galaikhali village to beg accompanied by her daughter. While moving along the canal bank both mother and daughter suddenly fell into the water and disappeared.

Later, locals saw their floating bodies into the water and immediately informed police.

Confirming the death, Madhyanagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monibur Rahman said that as there was no complaint from the family, the bodies have been handed over.