Smuggled goods worth Tk 2.25 cr seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in an anti-smuggling operation seized smuggled goods worth Taka 2.25 crore from different frontier areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts during the last 24 hours.

A BGB team conducted drive in Pratappur, Sangram, Panthumai, Tamabil, Sonarhat, Kalairag and Banglabazar border areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts and seized the goods, said Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nazmul Haque, commander of BGB-48 Sylhet Battalion.

The seized goods include a huge quantity of Indian sunglasses, skin bright cream, sarees, malta, sugar, betel nut, easy bikes used for smuggling, and Bangladeshi boats used for illegal stone mining.

Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nazmul Haque said BGB’s operational activities and intelligence activities to maintain security and prevent smuggling at the border area are being carried out in full swing.