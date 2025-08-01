Nepal to host ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier

Nepal will host the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier from January 12 to 2 February next year, confirmed ICC on Thursday.

Ten teams will compete in the tournament for four spots at the main event, which will be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July 2026.

The qualifier will feature a group stage, followed by a Super Six round and a final. Fixtures will be announced later.

Bangladesh and Scotland have already secured their places in the Qualifier based on their participation in the 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Hosts Nepal and Thailand have qualified through the Asia regional pathway, while the USA has booked its place from the Americas.

The remaining five teams will come through regional qualifiers from Africa, Europe, and the East Asia-Pacific region.

The 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will feature 33 matches played over 24 days at seven venues across England and Wales, with the final set to be held at Lord’s.