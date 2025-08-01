Entire Habiganj blacked out by power plant fire

The entire Habiganj district has been left without electricity as a fire broke out at the 33/11 kV switching station of Shahjibazar Power Plant on Thursday night.

The fire originated from a current transformer (CT) and breaker around 7:30 pm, said Mizan, an employee of the station.

The Fire Service personnel brought the fire under control minutes after the incident, he said.

Power supply through the Palli Bidyut line and Habiganj distribution center remains suspended.

Officials and staff are working to restore electricity, said executive engineer of Habiganj Power Division Manjurul Murshed, adding that it is difficult to say when supply will resume.