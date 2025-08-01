Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns with season 2, blending nostalgia and fresh drama

Television’s iconic family saga ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ has made a highly anticipated comeback with its second season, premiering on July 29, 2025, on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar. The reboot brings a mix of old-world charm and new-age storytelling, rekindling memories while introducing fresh twists.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, anchoring the series in its original emotional depth. Their return offers fans a bridge between past and present, while newcomers Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, and Aman Gandhi infuse the show with renewed energy.

Created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under Balaji Telefilms, the show is directed by Muzammil Desai and Khwaja Mughal. Writers Rajesh Joshi, Anantica Sahir, and Dheeraj Sarna craft a narrative that pays homage to the legacy while exploring new family dynamics. The original title track, sung by Priya Bhattacharya, also returns to heighten the sense of nostalgia.

The season opens with spiritual undertones—a Ganapati idol and temple visuals set a reverent tone, echoing the original series’ cultural grounding. The Virani mansion, now more opulent than ever, reflects the family’s growing stature. However, the absence of beloved matriarch Baa (formerly played by the late Sudha Shivpuri) and the passing of Savita (played by Apara Mehta) mark emotional shifts. In a poignant scene, Savita appears as a glowing spirit to bless Tulsi on her 38th wedding anniversary.

The once-crowded Shanti Niketan household is now quieter. Familiar names like Karan, Hemant, and Gautam have moved out, replaced by new characters such as Pari, Angad, and Hrithik, representing the younger generation.

Mihir, now a business magnate, starts his day with earbuds and protein shakes made by Tulsi, showcasing modern domestic rhythms. Meanwhile, Gayatri Chachi (played by Kamalika Guha Thakurta) returns with unresolved bitterness, accusing Tulsi and Mihir of sidelining the rest of the family.

With the original cast reuniting and new conflicts brewing, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Season 2 balances heartfelt nostalgia with fresh family drama, promising an engaging journey for both loyal fans and new viewers alike.