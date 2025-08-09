Chunnu seeks ‘unconditional apology’ to nation

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has sought an unconditional apology to the nation for his previous ‘moral mistakes’.

“I may have made many mistakes as the Secretary General of the Jatiya Party in the last four years. You will look upon them with forgiveness.”

Chunnu said party decisions had sometimes prevented them from taking the right course.

Speaking at the party’s 10th national council in Gulshan, Chunnu defended the party’s participation in the disputed 2018 and 2024 elections under the then Awami League government, saying it had committed no illegal acts, though it may have erred morally.