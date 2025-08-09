Jackfruit Seeds Mash with Shrimps

Ingredient:

* Jackfruit seeds –10 pieces

* Roast some dry chilies–4/5 pieces

* Chop onions –2/3 pieces

* Chop garlic–

* Salt to taste

* Chopped green chilies–2/3 pieces

* Coriander leaves– 1 sprig

* Mustard oil–half tbsp

* Some fried shrimp

Method:

1. First, boil the jackfruit seeds and peel off their skin.

2. Then, grind the seeds into a fine paste.

3. Roast some dry chilies and keep them aside.

4. Chop onions and garlic, and sauté them until golden brown.

5. Now, mix the roasted dry chilies with salt and crush them into the jackfruit seed paste.

6. Add chopped green chilies, coriander leaves, and mustard oil to the mixture.

7. Mix everything well, and the jackfruit seed mash is ready to be served with hot rice.

8. You can also add some fried shrimp to give it an extra boost of flavor.

9. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients.